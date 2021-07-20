Panel with IndiGo CCO and Malaysia Airlines CSO now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Asia Perspective - Which business models are going to work well in Asia?' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features IndiGo CCO William Boulter and Malaysia Airlines chief strategy officer Bryan Foong Chee Yeong discussing issues including aircraft deliveries, cabin refurbishment, restructuring efforts in response to COVID-19 and Malaysia Airlines' plans for its A380s. [more - CAPA TV]