23-Jun-2022 11:42 AM
Panama City Tocumen International Airport commences operations at Terminal 2
Panama City Tocumen International Airport commenced (22-Jun-2022) operations at Terminal 2 on 22-Jun-2022, following the completion of the terminal construction project. Features of the new facility include:
- 116,000sqm area distributed over four levels;
- 12,900sqm commercial area including space for 150 shops and 50 food and beverage outlets;
- 20 boarding gates;
- Baggage handling system designed to move 12,000 bags per hour between both terminals;
- Capacity to handle 10 million passengers p/a.
The expansion brings the total amount of boarding gates at the airport to 54. Copa Airlines was the first airline to operate from the new terminal, with KLM, United Airlines and Air France to follow. [more - original PR - Spanish]