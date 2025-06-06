Pan Am Brands and AVi8 exploring potential relaunch of Pan American World Airways

Pan Am Brands and AVi8 Air Capital entered (05-Jun-2025) a strategic partnership to explore the relaunch of Pan American World Airways as a scheduled commercial airline. The parties will assess the feasibility, structure and financial strategy for the brand's return to commercial operations. AVi8 will assist Pan Am Brands in analysing market dynamics, fleet strategy, operational infrastructure and financial planning. Pan Am Global Holdings CEO Craig Carter stated: "We aim to assess a sustainable and forward-thinking approach to reintroducing scheduled commercial service under the Pan Am name". Further details will be announced "in the coming months". [more - original PR]