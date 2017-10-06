Lithuanian Government creates strategic committee to concession SE Lithuanian Airports

SE Lithuanian Airports announced (05-Oct-2017) the Lithuanian Government created a new strategic committee, tasked with running the proposed concession of Kaunas International Airport, Palanga International Airport and Vilnius International Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the Government approved draft guidelines for the concessions in 2016. SE Lithuanian Airports however stated the new committee is examining the "possible development of the new airport in Lithuania" as an alternative to the initial scope of the three airport concession project. The results of the analysis will be announced in a six month period. [more - original PR - English/Lithuanian]