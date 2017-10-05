Icelandair introduce new fare structure 'Economy Light'

Icelandair introduced (04-Oct-2017) a new fare structure, Economy Light, featuring cheaper fares without check-in baggage allowance to cater for travellers on short getaways or business trips, families with children or couples who pack together. Passengers will still receive the same onboard services and amenities such as pre-select seat, inflight entertainment, non-alcoholic beverages, WiFi access and one 10kg carry-on allowance. SVP of sales & marketing Guðmundur Óskarsson stated: "We are widening our product options and meeting the various needs of our passengers. This will make traveling more flexible and affordable and better serve the many different types of travellers who fly with us". As part of the new structure, Economy Class will become Economy Standard and Economy Class Flex will become Economy Flex. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Icelandic]