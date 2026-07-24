24-Jul-2026 11:56 AM
Ontario International Airport handles decade-high pax traffic in 1H2026
Ontario International Airport reported (23-Jul-2026) it handled 3.4 million passengers in 1H2026, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year and the highest half-year total since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. The airport handled 659,295 passengers in Jun-2026, a decline of 0.1%. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ontario International Airport handled 492,895 passengers in Jan-2026 (+3.7% YoY), including a record 66,281 international passengers (+64.4%), with Southwest Airlines leading market share.1 It handled 574,819 passengers in Mar-2026 (+2.7% YoY), taking 1Q2026 to 1.5 million (+4.1%), while freight rose 12.7% to 179,702 tonnes amid CEO Atif Elkadi citing fuel-cost uncertainty.2