oneworld seeking to engage better with smaller airlines: CEO
oneworld CEO Ole Orvér outlined (04-Jun-2026) challenges facing the alliance, stating he believes oneworld will increasingly be judged on whether the customer experience works seamlessly across airlines, technology platforms and loyalty ecosystems. Mr Orvér said: "Let's fix the basics", adding: "There's a difference between what we promise and what we offer". He noted: "Maybe we need to think about how we engage the smaller airlines to a better extent than we've done in the past". Mr Orvér concluded: "We're very much consensus-oriented at oneworld", adding: "That maybe slows us down, but it also makes us stronger". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
oneworld CEO Ole Orvér previously said the alliance's customer proposition was not delivered consistently, and it planned technology investment to ensure member systems "talk to each other" and improve consistency1. Orvér was appointed CEO effective 01-Apr-2026, succeeding Nathaniel Pieper after Pieper became American Airlines CCO2. Pieper earlier argued membership growth opportunities were waning, with near-term focus on product consistency, destinations and lounges3.