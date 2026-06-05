oneworld seeking to engage better with smaller airlines: CEO

oneworld CEO Ole Orvér outlined (04-Jun-2026) challenges facing the alliance, stating he believes oneworld will increasingly be judged on whether the customer experience works seamlessly across airlines, technology platforms and loyalty ecosystems. Mr Orvér said: "Let's fix the basics", adding: "There's a difference between what we promise and what we offer". He noted: "Maybe we need to think about how we engage the smaller airlines to a better extent than we've done in the past". Mr Orvér concluded: "We're very much consensus-oriented at oneworld", adding: "That maybe slows us down, but it also makes us stronger". [more - Aviation Week]