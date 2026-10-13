oneworld: Check-in enhancement technology now available across all carriers
oneworld announced (12-Oct-2026) check-in enhancement technology is now available on all carriers across the alliance. The technology offers a simplified check-in process in which customers can scan their passport, receive boarding passes and save their boarding pass directly to their digital wallet. The enhancement will apply to flights operated by oneworld carriers in their itinerary, irrespective of the first operating carrier. The check-in enhancement is powered by oneworld's proprietary technology, which enables different members' systems to communicate via a shared digital platform. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
oneworld previously launched its carrierconnect digital platform to standardise interline data exchange and let customers check in and obtain e-boarding passes for connecting flights via a preferred member airline app or website, initially linking Cathay Pacific and Qatar Airways and planning progressive capability rollouts from 2019.1 2 oneworld CEO Robert Gurney said the alliance aimed to provide member airlines an enabling technology “ecosystem” and infrastructure to remove airline friction points.3 Malaysia Aviation Group also introduced TravelReady digital document verification and enabled online redemption and check-in for oneworld flights.4