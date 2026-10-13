oneworld: Check-in enhancement technology now available across all carriers

oneworld announced (12-Oct-2026) check-in enhancement technology is now available on all carriers across the alliance. The technology offers a simplified check-in process in which customers can scan their passport, receive boarding passes and save their boarding pass directly to their digital wallet. The enhancement will apply to flights operated by oneworld carriers in their itinerary, irrespective of the first operating carrier. The check-in enhancement is powered by oneworld's proprietary technology, which enables different members' systems to communicate via a shared digital platform. [more - original PR]