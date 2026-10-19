oneworld and member airlines sign Buckingham Palace Declaration
oneworld and its 15 member airlines signed (16-Oct-2026) the Buckingham Palace Declaration to combat illegal wildlife trafficking. oneworld stated it is "the first airline alliance to do so with the unanimous support of its members". Measures of the declaration include adopting a zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife trade; enhancing screening, reporting and compliance processes across cargo and passenger operations; training frontline teams to identify and respond to suspicious activity; and collaborating with governments, customs authorities and conservation organisations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SkyTeam and its member airlines issued a joint anti-human trafficking declaration, establishing a working group spanning all member airlines and focusing on staff awareness, identification/reporting and partnerships with NGOs and authorities.1 American Airlines Cargo joined the United for Wildlife air transport taskforce in Dec-2022 by signing the Buckingham Palace Declaration, with staff training to recognise illegal wildlife trade patterns.2 Delta Cargo also signed the declaration, committing to 11 conservation measures including a zero-tolerance policy.3