oneworld and member airlines sign Buckingham Palace Declaration

oneworld and its 15 member airlines signed (16-Oct-2026) the Buckingham Palace Declaration to combat illegal wildlife trafficking. oneworld stated it is "the first airline alliance to do so with the unanimous support of its members". Measures of the declaration include adopting a zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife trade; enhancing screening, reporting and compliance processes across cargo and passenger operations; training frontline teams to identify and respond to suspicious activity; and collaborating with governments, customs authorities and conservation organisations. [more - original PR]