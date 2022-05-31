Oman lifts all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions

Oman Air announced (30-May-2022) all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions in place at airports across Oman were lifted on 22-May-2022. Arriving international travellers no longer need to register through the eMushrif portal or undertake a PCR test before or upon arrival. Authorities also removed all quarantine requirements and the requirement to download the Tarassud+ Track & Trace application prior to departing for Oman. [more - original PR]