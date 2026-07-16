Oman Air to suspend Muscat services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Karachi in Aug-2026

Oman Air scheduled to suspend the following services, as per a 15-Jul-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:

Muscat-Bengaluru: Seven times weekly on 31-Aug-2026;

Muscat-Hyderabad: Five times weekly on 31-Aug-2026;

Muscat-Karachi: Twice weekly on 30-Aug-2026.

SalamAir also operates Muscat-Bengaluru and Muscat-Karachi services and IndiGo and SalamAir operate Muscat-Hyderabad, according to OAG.