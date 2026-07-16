16-Jul-2026 11:41 AM
Oman Air to suspend Muscat services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Karachi in Aug-2026
Oman Air scheduled to suspend the following services, as per a 15-Jul-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- Muscat-Bengaluru: Seven times weekly on 31-Aug-2026;
- Muscat-Hyderabad: Five times weekly on 31-Aug-2026;
- Muscat-Karachi: Twice weekly on 30-Aug-2026.
SalamAir also operates Muscat-Bengaluru and Muscat-Karachi services and IndiGo and SalamAir operate Muscat-Hyderabad, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Oman Air launched new services from Muscat to Singapore (02-Jul-2026), Sochi (02-Jul-2026) and Tashkent (03-Jul-2026), and also introduced Salalah-Dubai (03-Jul-2026) and Muscat-Abu Dhabi (09-Jul-2026).1 Oman Air also planned to resume four times weekly Muscat-Kuwait from 04-Jun-2026, with SalamAir also scheduled on the route.2