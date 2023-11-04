Oliver Wyman partner: COVID-19 changed airlines traditional work with predictability

Oliver Wyman partner, head of transportation and services Asia Pacific region Douglas Carlucci, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "Airlines traditionally work with a lot of predictability and prior to the pandemic there wasn't a lot of slack in the system… Then [came] the frequency of the schedule changes due to borders openings and closings, expectations around pilot [preparedness], whether there were aircraft available, new relationships with ground handlers - these things contributed to lot of variability in the ability to operate a schedule". Mr Carlucci added: "So where we've been working with our clients is around the ability for operations planning and commercial folks to really get more in sync in terms of what the operation can deliver so that a schedule can be published with a high degree of reliability".