OAG: Jeju-Seoul Gimpo remains world's busiest airline route in 2025

OAG reported (22-Dec-2025) the top domestic routes by seat numbers for 2025, as follows:

  1. Jeju-Seoul Gimpo: Capacity increased 1% year-on-year but remains 17% behind the 2019 level;
  2. Sapporo Chitose-Tokyo Haneda;
  3. Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda;
  4. Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City;
  5. Jeddah-Riyadh: Recorded the largest growth among the top 10 at 13%;
  6. Melbourne-Sydney;
  7. Tokyo Haneda-Okinawa;
  8. Mumbai-Delhi;
  9. Beijing Capital-Shanghai Hongqiao;
  10. Shanghai Hongqiao-Shenzhen: Capacity increased 5%, and ranking increased from 11th in 2024.

OAG chief analyst John Grant commented: "For Asia Pacific to be home to nine out of the ten largest routes in the world, all of which are domestic, is a remarkable indication of how these routes have recovered in recent times and their significance to the airlines operating those sectors". [more - original PR]

