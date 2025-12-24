24-Dec-2025 1:06 PM
OAG: Jeju-Seoul Gimpo remains world's busiest airline route in 2025
OAG reported (22-Dec-2025) the top domestic routes by seat numbers for 2025, as follows:
- Jeju-Seoul Gimpo: Capacity increased 1% year-on-year but remains 17% behind the 2019 level;
- Sapporo Chitose-Tokyo Haneda;
- Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda;
- Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City;
- Jeddah-Riyadh: Recorded the largest growth among the top 10 at 13%;
- Melbourne-Sydney;
- Tokyo Haneda-Okinawa;
- Mumbai-Delhi;
- Beijing Capital-Shanghai Hongqiao;
- Shanghai Hongqiao-Shenzhen: Capacity increased 5%, and ranking increased from 11th in 2024.
OAG chief analyst John Grant commented: "For Asia Pacific to be home to nine out of the ten largest routes in the world, all of which are domestic, is a remarkable indication of how these routes have recovered in recent times and their significance to the airlines operating those sectors". [more - original PR]