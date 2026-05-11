Nuremberg Albrecht Durer Airport opens renovated security checkpoint

Nuremberg Albrecht Durer Airport previously planned to deploy one CT scanner on one of around 10 security lanes, following testing and staff training.1 The Bavarian Government also planned to install CT security scanning equipment at Nuremberg and Memmingen, alongside a broader rollout at Munich Airport.2 Munich Airport later modernised Terminal two's central checkpoint with 15 CT-equipped lanes, supported by more than EUR45 million of Bavarian state investment.3