NTU and Travelers United issue joint argument in favour of US ATC reform

National Taxpayers Union (NTU) and Travelers United partnered (22-Aug-2017) to oppose the National Business Aviation Association's (NBAA) stance against US FAA reform. NTU president Pete Sepp stated "rather than work toward a future that benefits everyone, NBAA is clinging to the past". He said the current ATC system is "untenable for taxpayers" and that the 'Next Gen' ATC system upgrade is "running billions over budget and years behind schedule". Travelers United president Charlie Leocha added that "after spending USD7.5 billion of tax revenues over the past decade", the current ATC system is still using the "WWII-era radar-and-paper-strips". [more - original PR]