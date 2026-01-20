NSW Government announces interim bus service connection to Western Sydney International Airport

New South Wales (NSW) Government announced (20-Jan-2026) a free bus service connecting Luddenham and St Marys train and bus interchange to Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. The interim service will provide a connection to the wider Sydney public transport network which will be delivered when the Sydney Metro Western Sydney Airport rail line opens in 2027. The new bus service will commence prior to the airport's opening in 4Q2026. Interim bus service will be phased out when the metro services begin. Track laying on the metro line is at 70% completion with station construction "reaching key milestones". [more - original PR]