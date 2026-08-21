Norwich International Airport confirms air traffic closure in response to strike action
Norwich International Airport confirmed (20-Aug-2026) plans to close to air traffic from 08:00 through 13:00 on 21-Aug-2026, in response to planned strike action by Prospect union members. The airport added: "Discussions with Prospect are continuing and we remain committed to resolving the dispute through constructive dialogue". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Prospect said Norwich International Airport’s air traffic control staff began industrial action short of strikes on 17-Aug-2026, including working to contract and withdrawal of goodwill, warning this alone was expected to force airport closures.1 Prospect later confirmed a further ATC strike was planned for 28-Aug-2026, citing “extremely low staffing numbers” and reliance on staff goodwill to meet safe minimum staffing levels.2