6-Oct-2017 9:57 AM

Norwegian Air Shuttle CEO: 'demand is good and stable in Scandinavia'

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA CEO Bjørn Kjos commented (05-Oct-2017) on the strong passenger growth in Sep-2017 stating: "The demand is good and stable in Scandinavia, and the growth is highest on our intercontinental routes". The carrier reported 14% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers with RPK increasing by 29% and ASK increasing by 28%. Mr Kjos added: "Global expansion is important to position ourselves in a market with such strong competition, but also for creating economic value in the markets we operate". [more - original PR]

