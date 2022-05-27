Northern Pacific Airways/Flycoin president: 'Imagine the power' LCCs 'could have'

Northern Pacific Airways/Flycoin president Tom Hsieh, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (26-May-2022) "Traditional loyalty programmes are essentially an extension of the imperialistic power of mainline carriers, they either act like walled gardens that keep low cost carriers out or they're leashes around the necks of regional [carriers] to keep them from growing too much". Mr Hsieh added: "Imagine the power we could have if we were to unite in a global alliance of loyalty, one where we could co-market credit cards together to create a new revenue stream for us all... Who in the industry is nimble enough, aggressive enough and innovative enough to capture this kind of disruption? Low cost carriers".