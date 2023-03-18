18-Mar-2023 10:43 AM
Norse Atlantic Airways CEO: SAF costs to decrease as production and demand grows
Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, on the impact of sustainability on the LCC model, stated (17-Mar-2023) "people will fly regardless, but we'll enable them to fly in the most efficient manner". Mr Larsen added the carrier believes the increased costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) "will come down as production is growing and demand is growing".