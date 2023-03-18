Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Mar-2023 10:43 AM

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO: SAF costs to decrease as production and demand grows

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, on the impact of sustainability on the LCC model, stated (17-Mar-2023) "people will fly regardless, but we'll enable them to fly in the most efficient manner". Mr Larsen added the carrier believes the increased costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) "will come down as production is growing and demand is growing".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More