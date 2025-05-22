Norse Atlantic Airways CEO: New commercial strategy to deliver profitability in 2025

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen stated (21-May-2025) the airline aims to deliver profitability in 2025, with its progress being supported by a new commercial strategy, which includes increased load factor, transition to a dual-leg ACMI and own network model, and ongoing cost and efficiency initiatives. Mr Larsen said: "Following completion of the planned redelivery of three Boeing 787-8 aircraft, we now have a uniform fleet of 12... 787-9 aircraft". As previously reported by CAPA, Norse finalised a wet lease agreement with IndiGo for six 787-9s. The first aircraft was delivered in Mar-2025, with the additional aircraft to begin operations in 2H2025 and early 2026. Mr Larsen added: "This leaves Norse with 11 aircraft operating its own scheduled network during the summer ahead, whereas the longer-term fleet in own scheduled network will comprise six aircraft". [more - original PR]