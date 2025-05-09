Norse Atlantic Airways CEO: 'Having low costs has a competitive advantage to having high costs'

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "I only have one vision in this business and that is to not go bankrupt". Mr Larsen said: "It's very hard to run low cost long haul airlines, generally having low costs has a competitive advantage to having high costs". He added: "You have to have good people at every base and if you don't you will struggle".