Loading
9-May-2025 9:52 AM

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO: 'Having low costs has a competitive advantage to having high costs'

Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "I only have one vision in this business and that is to not go bankrupt". Mr Larsen said: "It's very hard to run low cost long haul airlines, generally having low costs has a competitive advantage to having high costs". He added: "You have to have good people at every base and if you don't you will struggle".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More