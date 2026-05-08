Norse Atlantic Airways accelerates cost reduction programme

Norse Atlantic Airways accelerated (07-May-2026) implementation of the Project Falcon cost reduction programme, to improve efficiency, simplify operations and reduce costs. The programme is expected to deliver cost savings of upwards to USD50 million p/a compared to the 2025 baseline. Programme measures include:

Reduce administrative workforce by approximately 75 positions (35% of administrative staff) and consolidate selected office functions;

Relocate head office to Oslo, to support closer commercial and operational integration, and subsequently close Arendal office;

Crew furloughs;

Temporary pay cuts for non-flying crew;

More flexible base structure and simplified agreements with airborne personnel;

Rationalise IT and partner systems.

CEO Eivind Roald said: "Geopolitical tension has affected jet fuel prices and traffic flows, requiring Norse Atlantic to accelerate Project Falcon to strengthen our financial resilience and pave the way towards profitability". [more - original PR]