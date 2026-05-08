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    8-May-2026 4:50 PM

    Norse Atlantic Airways accelerates cost reduction programme

    Norse Atlantic Airways accelerated (07-May-2026) implementation of the Project Falcon cost reduction programme, to improve efficiency, simplify operations and reduce costs. The programme is expected to deliver cost savings of upwards to USD50 million p/a compared to the 2025 baseline. Programme measures include:

    • Reduce administrative workforce by approximately 75 positions (35% of administrative staff) and consolidate selected office functions;
    • Relocate head office to Oslo, to support closer commercial and operational integration, and subsequently close Arendal office;
    • Crew furloughs;
    • Temporary pay cuts for non-flying crew;
    • More flexible base structure and simplified agreements with airborne personnel;
    • Rationalise IT and partner systems.

    CEO Eivind Roald said: "Geopolitical tension has affected jet fuel prices and traffic flows, requiring Norse Atlantic to accelerate Project Falcon to strengthen our financial resilience and pave the way towards profitability". [more - original PR]

    Background

    Norse Atlantic Airways’ Oslo Stock Exchange filing outlined a fully underwritten USD110 million rights issue, a USD70 million bridge loan and a strategic review to explore options including sale, merger or partnership, after a fuel-price shock added about USD10 million per month from end-Feb-2026 and prompted suspension of 2026 guidance1. It previously said Project Falcon targeted USD40 million to USD50 million in annual cost reductions, with about 80% of measures identified and being implemented1 2.

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