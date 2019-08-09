Become a CAPA Member
Nok Air revenue decreases with reduced fleet in 2Q2019

Nok Air reported (08-Aug-2019) ASKs decreased 10.2% year-on-year and flights operated decreased 10.3% during the low season in 2Q2019. The number of aircraft in service decreased 18.5% to 22, while aircraft utilisation increased 1.9% to 9.43 hours per day. The reduction in the fleet contributed to a 9.3% decrease in overall revenue and a 5.7% decrease in passenger revenue, which was also impacted by price competition in the low season. RASK increased 3.3% and CASK decreased 4.3%, which the company attributed to reduced aircraft maintenance and operating lease costs. Average domestic airfares "slightly increased". [more - original PR]

