Nine of 11 HIAL operated airports record 'robust growth' in FY2017/18

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) said (20-Apr-2018) "robust growth" was observed at nine of the organisation's 11 airports across Scotland in the company's FY2017/18, which runs from from Apr-2017 to Mar-2018. HIAL MD Inglis Lyon said: "Overall, the past year has been another of significant growth in passenger figures across the HIAL group, this highlights the customer demand for our air services and the continued support and connectivity they provide for communities". [more - original PR]