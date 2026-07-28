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    28-Jul-2026 5:19 PM

    Newcastle Williamtown Airport 'focused on passenger experience': EGM

    Newcastle Williamtown Airport executive GM (EGM) Andrew Warrender, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We're quite far from the nearest other airport, so we have to find a way of being different and we're really focused on passenger experience". Mr Warrender said: "We want to be a convenient local airport but it also needs to feel like a major airport in terms of connectivity", noting: "We've thought about every step of the journey".

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