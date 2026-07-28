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    28-Jul-2026 5:05 PM

    Newcastle Williamtown Airport encouraging human interaction over smart gates: EGM

    Newcastle Williamtown Airport executive GM (EGM) Andrew Warrender, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "We don't have smart gates and we discouraged agency partners from putting them in because we wanted it to be a personal experience". Mr Warrender added: "We wanted passengers to be greeted by a human and we're small enough for that to be possible".

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