Loading
18-Jul-2017 3:00 PM

New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax stable, cargo up 8% in May-2017

New York JFK International Airport - traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 5.1 million, -0.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.3 million, -1.3%;
    • International: 2.8 million, +0.9%;
  • Cargo: 125,418 tons, +7.7%;
    • Freight: 118,092 tons, +11.9%;
      • Domestic: 21,028 tons, +12.3%;
      • International: 97,064 tons, +11.8%;
    • Mail: 7326 tons, -33.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 37,998, -3.2%;