18-Jul-2017 3:00 PM
New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax stable, cargo up 8% in May-2017
New York JFK International Airport - traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, -0.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.3 million, -1.3%;
- International: 2.8 million, +0.9%;
- Cargo: 125,418 tons, +7.7%;
- Freight: 118,092 tons, +11.9%;
- Domestic: 21,028 tons, +12.3%;
- International: 97,064 tons, +11.8%;
- Mail: 7326 tons, -33.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,998, -3.2%;
- Domestic: 21,325, -5.1%;
- International: 15,575, -1.1%. [more - original PR]