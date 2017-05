New York John F Kennedy International Airport pax down 2%, cargo up 6% in Mar-2017

New York John F Kennedy International Airport passenger numbers down 2% - traffic highlights for Mar-2017:

Passengers: 4.7 million, -2.0% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.3 million, -2.4%; International: 2.4 million, -1.5%;

Cargo: 124,371 tons, +6.1%; Freight: 116,134 tons, +5.9%; Domestic: 19,738 tons, -2.2%; International: 96,396 tons, +7.7%; Mail: 8237 tons, +8.3%;

Aircraft movements: 36,589, -2.7%; Domestic: 21,504, -5.1%; International: 14,175, -0.1%. [more - original PR]