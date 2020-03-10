Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Mar-2020 12:29 PM

New York JFK handles 62.6m pax in 2019, up just 1.5%

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (09-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2019:
    • Passengers: 5.1 million, +0.7% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.4 million, -0.2%;
      • International: 2.7 million, +1.6%;
    • Cargo: 119,923 tons, -10.1%;
      • Freight: 111,639 tons, -10.1%;
        • Domestic: 22,738 tons, -13.5%;
        • International: 88,901 tons, -9.1%;
      • Mail: 8284 tons, -10.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 37,807, -1.3%;
      • Domestic: 21,643, -3.9%;
      • International: 14,546, -3.5%;
  • 2019:
    • Passengers: 62.6 million, +1.5%;
      • Domestic: 28.2 million, +0.4%;
      • International: 34.3 million, +2.4%;
    • Cargo: 1.4 million tons, -5.2%;
      • Freight: 1.3 million tons, -6.0%;
        • Domestic: 282,471 tons, +5.6%;
        • International: 1.1 million tons, -8.7%;
      • Mail: 98,693 tons, +6.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 456,060, +0.1%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More