New York JFK handles 62.6m pax in 2019, up just 1.5%
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (09-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2019:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, +0.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.4 million, -0.2%;
- International: 2.7 million, +1.6%;
- Cargo: 119,923 tons, -10.1%;
- Freight: 111,639 tons, -10.1%;
- Domestic: 22,738 tons, -13.5%;
- International: 88,901 tons, -9.1%;
- Mail: 8284 tons, -10.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,807, -1.3%;
- Domestic: 21,643, -3.9%;
- International: 14,546, -3.5%;
- 2019:
- Passengers: 62.6 million, +1.5%;
- Domestic: 28.2 million, +0.4%;
- International: 34.3 million, +2.4%;
- Cargo: 1.4 million tons, -5.2%;
- Freight: 1.3 million tons, -6.0%;
- Domestic: 282,471 tons, +5.6%;
- International: 1.1 million tons, -8.7%;
- Mail: 98,693 tons, +6.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 456,060, +0.1%;
- Domestic: 259,560, -1.7%;
- International: 179,066, +0.3%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 62.6 million, +1.5%;