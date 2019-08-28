Become a CAPA Member
28-Aug-2019

New York JFK handles 5.7m pax in Jun-2019, movements fall 2.4%

New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (27-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2019:

  • Passengers: 5.7 million, +0.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.5 million, -1.0%;
    • International: 3.2 million, +1.7%;
  • Cargo: 121,589 tons, -5.0%;
    • Freight: 114,038 tons, -5.5%;
      • Domestic: 26,089 tons, +26.2%;
      • International: 87,949 tons, -12.1%;
    • Mail: 7551 tons, +3.4%;
  • Aircraft movements: 39,489, -2.4%;

