28-Aug-2019 12:34 PM
New York JFK handles 5.7m pax in Jun-2019, movements fall 2.4%
New York John F Kennedy International Airport reported (27-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 5.7 million, +0.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.5 million, -1.0%;
- International: 3.2 million, +1.7%;
- Cargo: 121,589 tons, -5.0%;
- Freight: 114,038 tons, -5.5%;
- Domestic: 26,089 tons, +26.2%;
- International: 87,949 tons, -12.1%;
- Mail: 7551 tons, +3.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 39,489, -2.4%;
- Domestic: 21,916, -5.7%;
- International: 16,023, +0.8%. [more - original PR]