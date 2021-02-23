Become a CAPA Member
23-Feb-2021

New York City Mayor to extend PANYNJ's lease at JFK to 2060 with added conditions

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio announced (22-Feb-2021) plans to sign an emergency executive order to extend the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ)'s lease at New York John F Kennedy International Airport from 2050 to 2060. The extension includes assurance the airport's new construction project will abide by the community benefits package, which requires the following:

  • At least 30% workers of colour;
  • At least 30% of contractors are from minority and women owned businesses;
  • Establishes new apprenticeship and scholarship programmes for the surrounding community;
  • Requires the new building meets strict environmental standards. [more - original PR]

