23-Feb-2021 3:24 PM
New York City Mayor to extend PANYNJ's lease at JFK to 2060 with added conditions
New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio announced (22-Feb-2021) plans to sign an emergency executive order to extend the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ)'s lease at New York John F Kennedy International Airport from 2050 to 2060. The extension includes assurance the airport's new construction project will abide by the community benefits package, which requires the following:
- At least 30% workers of colour;
- At least 30% of contractors are from minority and women owned businesses;
- Establishes new apprenticeship and scholarship programmes for the surrounding community;
- Requires the new building meets strict environmental standards. [more - original PR]