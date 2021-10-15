New South Wales to reopen international travel from 01-Nov-2021

New South Wales' (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet stated (15-Oct-2021) as of 01-Nov-2021, the NSW Government will remove quarantine requirements and caps for overseas arrivals who the Commonwealth Government recognises as fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine. Further advice about testing requirements for arrivals will be provided in the coming days. Fully vaccinated travellers already in quarantine will also complete their quarantine requirements on 01-Nov-2021, even if it is less than 14 days. Overseas arrivals who are not fully vaccinated will be capped at 210 people per week and will be required to undergo mandatory 14 day hotel quarantine. Travel between Greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains, Wollongong, Shellharbour and the Central Coast, and Regional NSW will also be permitted from 01-Nov-2021, to allow people in the regions more time to receive their second vaccine. [more - original PR]