4-Aug-2020 9:37 AM

New Hohhot Airport to commence operation in Jul-2024

New Hohhot Airport confirmed (03-Aug-2020) it commenced development works on 30-Jul-2020. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport will be equipped with a 260,000sqm passenger terminal, one 3800m runway, one 3400m runway and a 95,000sqm car park facility to accommodate up to 28 million passengers, 320,000 tonnes of cargo and 244,000 aircraft movements p/a by 2030. Works are expected to be completed by Dec-2023 and the airport will commence operation in Jul-2024. [more - original PR - Chinese]

