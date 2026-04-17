New Gadeok Island Airport to open in 2035
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) inaugurated construction for Gadeok Island Airport on 31-May-2024, with the airport then expected to open in 2029.1 MOLIT previously accelerated the project’s completion and commissioning deadline to Dec-2029 from Jun-2035, citing support for Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid.2 The airport was planned with a 3500m runway and an estimated KRW13.5-13.8 trillion investment, with phase one works targeted to commence by Dec-2024.3 4