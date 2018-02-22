Loading
22-Feb-2018 12:35 PM

Netherlands Ministry announces postponement of Lelystad Airport opening until 2020

Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management announced (21-Feb-2018) the postponement regular commercial services at Lelystad Airport, previously scheduled to open on 01-Apr-2019, instead opting for a "realistic" start from 2020. The postponement allows for more time for improved consultation with residents, administrators, entrepreneurs and airspace users, according to Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van Nieuwenhuizen. [more - original PR - Dutch]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More