Netherlands Ministry announces postponement of Lelystad Airport opening until 2020

Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management announced (21-Feb-2018) the postponement regular commercial services at Lelystad Airport, previously scheduled to open on 01-Apr-2019, instead opting for a "realistic" start from 2020. The postponement allows for more time for improved consultation with residents, administrators, entrepreneurs and airspace users, according to Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van Nieuwenhuizen. [more - original PR - Dutch]