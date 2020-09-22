Nepal Airlines resumes scheduled domestic services

Nepal Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (21-Sep-2020) it resumed scheduled domestic services on 21-Sep-2020, following a temporary suspension since 24-Mar-2020 due to coronavirus related travel restrictions (My Republica/The Himalayan Times, 21-Sep-2020). The airline plans to operate the following domestic services from Sep-2020:

Kathmandu-Rukum: Twice weekly;

Kathmandu-Bhojpur: Three times weekly;

Kathmandu-Dang: Three times weekly;

Kathmandu-Phaplu: Twice weekly;

Kathmandu-Khotang: Weekly;

Kathmandu-Taplejung: Twice weekly;

Kathmandu-Khanidanda: Twice weekly;

Nepalganj-Rukum: Twice weekly;

Nepalganj-Jumla: Weekly;

Nepalganj-Bajura.