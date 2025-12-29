Navi Mumbai International Airport commences operations

Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced (26-Dec-2025) operations on 25-Dec-2025. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport will operate between 08:00 and 20:00 from 25-Dec-2025 to 31-Jan-2026, handling 23 scheduled daily departures and up to 10 aircraft movements per hour. During this period, the airport will be served by IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express, operating services to 16 domestic destinations. From 01-Feb-2026, the airport will expand to round the clock operations and commence handling 34 scheduled daily departures. [more - original PR]