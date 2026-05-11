Nauru Airlines implements fuel surcharge adjustment in response to global fuel costs

Nauru Airlines implemented (08-May-2026) a fuel surcharge adjustment across "applicable routes and fare types" on all new direct bookings, in response to "the continued increase in global fuel costs and operational expenses". Existing ticketed bookings will not be affected unless changes requiring ticket reissue are made. The change will also be implemented across other Nauru Airlines sales channels and ticketing partners over "the next few days". The adjustment is designed to support the ongoing operation of the carrier's services across the Pacific. Nauru Airlines also extended it network sales through 31-Mar-2027 to provide customers with "greater flexibility and opportunity to plan future travel in advance". [more - original PR]