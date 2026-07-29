Nauru Airlines confirms May-2026 CEO appointment

Nauru Airlines launched a weekly Nauru-Suva service, as confirmed by Fiji’s Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.1 Nauru’s Government previously said the route was due to start on 28-Aug-2025, with then CEO Robert Eoe calling Suva a second Fiji gateway to support regional connectivity plus passenger, ACMI and cargo opportunities.2 The airline also became a full member of the IATA Clearing House to streamline payments with interline and IATA partners.3