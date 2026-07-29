Nauru Airlines confirms May-2026 CEO appointment
Nauru Airlines, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (28-Jul-2026) the appointment of Wendy Bowden as CEO, effective May-2026. Ms Bowden has more than 30 years of experience across the aviation, travel and tourism industries, having most recently served with Alliance Airlines for seven years and previously served Nauru Airlines for 12 years as CFO.
Background ✨
Nauru Airlines launched a weekly Nauru-Suva service, as confirmed by Fiji’s Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.1 Nauru’s Government previously said the route was due to start on 28-Aug-2025, with then CEO Robert Eoe calling Suva a second Fiji gateway to support regional connectivity plus passenger, ACMI and cargo opportunities.2 The airline also became a full member of the IATA Clearing House to streamline payments with interline and IATA partners.3