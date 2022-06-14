Nashville International Airport announces USD1.4bn 'New Horizon' construction and renovation plan

Nashville International Airport announced (10-Jun-2022) the 'New Horizon' USD1.4 billion construction and renovation plan to succeed its 'BNA Vision' project. The design phase is expected to begin in Aug-2022, with preliminary plans including the following:

Concourse A and D improvements, including additional gates, moving walkways and additional concessions in both concourses;

New airfreight building to enhance support for airline cargo requirements;

Terminal roadway improvements increasing capacity and easing traffic flow into and out of the airport terminal and parking garages;

Baggage handling system improvements to sort bags by flight, accelerate security inspections and deliver passenger luggage to and from the aircraft faster.

Nashville Airport stated funding will come from "bonds, federal and state aviation grants, passenger facility charges and other airport funds". Construction on the extension of Concourse D is scheduled to begin in late 2023, with completion of all projects expected in late 2028. Nashville Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen stated it is "paramount" the airport "focus on a new horizon", highlighting passenger volumes continue to outpace previous projections. [more - original PR]