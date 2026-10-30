Naples Capodichino Airport closes for runway redevelopment in Nov-2026

Air France-KLM planned to temporarily suspend Naples services during the 01-Nov-2026 to 30-Nov-2026 airport closure for runway works1. ENAC previously stated the runway works were postponed to Nov-2026 after an earlier planned closure from 19-Jan-2026 to 01-Mar-20262 3. ENAC also noted Salerno Costa D'Amalfi Airport’s rebranding to Salerno Amalfi Coast and Cilento Airport, alongside EUR223 million of planned infrastructure development4.