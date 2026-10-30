Naples Capodichino Airport closes for runway redevelopment in Nov-2026
Naples Capodichino Airport announced (29-Oct-2026) it will be closed from 01-Nov-2026 to 30-Nov-2026 to undergo a EUR30 million runway and taxiway redevelopment project, carried out by ADR Infrastructure. During the closure, some air traffic will be transferred to Salerno Amalfi Coast and Cilento Airport, which will offer connections to six national and nine international destinations in Nov-2026. A dedicated bus service will connect Naples to Salerno, supported by increased rail-shuttle frequencies to Salerno station and a fixed-fare shared taxi trial. [more - original PR - Italian] [more - original PR - Italian - II]
Background ✨
Air France-KLM planned to temporarily suspend Naples services during the 01-Nov-2026 to 30-Nov-2026 airport closure for runway works1. ENAC previously stated the runway works were postponed to Nov-2026 after an earlier planned closure from 19-Jan-2026 to 01-Mar-20262 3. ENAC also noted Salerno Costa D'Amalfi Airport’s rebranding to Salerno Amalfi Coast and Cilento Airport, alongside EUR223 million of planned infrastructure development4.