27-Aug-2020 1:00 PM
Nagoya Chubu Airport outlines international network resumption with three airlines
Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport stated (26-Aug-2020) the following international services will resume:
- Philippine Airlines: Manila-Nagoya Chubu service resumed on 17-Jun-2020;
- Korean Air: Seoul Incheon-Nagoya Chubu service to resume from 01-Sep-2020, operating weekly;
- China Airlines: Taiwan Taoyuan-Nagoya Chubu service will operate on 10-Sep-2020 and 24-Sep-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]