NABLA CEO: 'Efficiency agenda' for airlines shifts to focus on profit-and-loss

NABLA CEO Shinji Tanaka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01/02-Oct-2026) the "efficiency agenda" for airlines "has been shifted from the sustainability agenda to the profit-and-loss agenda". Mr Tanaka noted that due to elevated fuel costs, fuel savings can determine whether or not airlines are profitable. He said airlines must fully utilise their existing fleets and personnel due to persistent supply chain issues. Mr Tanaka also highlighted growth by Asian carriers, resulting in busier airspace, and meaning that any initiatives to save fuel or prevent delays has a bigger impact across the whole system. [more - CAPA TV]