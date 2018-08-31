Become a CAPA Member
31-Aug-2018 9:21 AM

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport revenue up 6%, net profit down 16% in 1H2018 under RAS

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport reported (30-Aug-2018) the following financial and traffic highlights in 1H2018, according to Russian Accounting Standards:

  • Revenue: RUB13,941 million (EUR194.9 million), +6.0% year-on-year;
  • Costs: RUB4821 (EUR67.1 million), +3.4%;
  • Gross profit: RUB9120 million (EUR126.9 million), +7.4%;
  • Net profit: RUB4423 million (EUR61.6 million), -16.4%;
  • Passengers: 20.5 million, +13.0%;
  • Aircraft movements: 164,408, +14.3%.

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013917 for 1H2018 [more - original PR - English/Russian]

