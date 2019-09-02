Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport postpones opening of third runway

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport postponed (30-Aug-2019) the official opening of the third runway. Construction work is completed and compliance with regulations, standards and project documentation was confirmed. The airport also received Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency approval to commission the runway. Work is underway on the relevant documentation and on personnel training. As previously reported by CAPA, the runway was scheduled to open on 01-Sep-2019. [more - original PR - Russian]