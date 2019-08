Montreal Trudeau Airport pax up 5% in 2Q2019 with pronounced growth in international traffic

Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) reported (31-Jul-2019) Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport handled five million passengers in 2Q2019, a 5% increase year-on-year. The airport handled 9.7 million passengers in 1H2019, up 5.7% year-on-year. The airport recorded "pronounced" growth in international traffic, posting a 9.8% increase in 2Q2019 and 10.7% growth in 1H2019. ADM president and CEO Philippe Rainville stated: "The first six months of 2019 show sustained growth in passenger traffic, demonstrating the strength of Montréal-Trudeau as an international hub for air traffic". [more - original PR]