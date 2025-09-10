Minneapolis St Paul Airport completes USD600m operational improvements programme

Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) announced (09-Sep-2025) the substantial completion of the USD600 million operational improvements programme at Minneapolis St Paul International Airport. The programme featured 20 projects across Terminal 1, including improving 730,000sqft of space, installing 213,000sqft of terrazzo flooring and consolidating six security screening checkpoints to two. Additional ongoing projects include:

USD242 million modernisation programme, conducted in partnership with Delta Air Lines , covering six of the terminal's seven concourses (A, B, C, D, F and G) and approximately 75 Delta gate hold rooms. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025;

USD305 million project to expand concourse G by 157,000sqft, increasing gate seating by 52% and adding restrooms and concessions. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028.

MAC CEO Brian Ryks stated: "This has been a decade-plus journey to transform the facility and processes to enhance the passenger experience and our operational capacities".