Middle East has 'same problems in making an airline operation work' despite finance: Gulf Air CEO

Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "The perception is that if you work in the Middle East you have more money. But I think there's the same problems in making an airline operation work and to make that efficient". Mr Gauss highlighted operational issues, addressing ongoing political contexts and industry uncertainty as issues despite an environment in which "it may be seen as an advantage" that "shareholders have financial strength".