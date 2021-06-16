16-Jun-2021 5:32 PM
Middle East Critical Thinkers panel with AACO, Gulf Air & Qatar Airways now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (16-Jun-2021) the session 'Middle East - Critical Thinkers - Leading an airline in 2021' from CAPA Live From Seattle June 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO) secretary general Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed Al Alawi and Qatar Airways CCO Thierry Antinori discussing innovation in COVID-19 recovery, including adapting to cargo demands and cooperating with international governments. [more - CAPA TV]